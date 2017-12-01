



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for EU countries to join the U.S. in recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital has been rejected by EU foreign ministers on Monday in Brussels. Netanyahu had earlier asked the EU to ask allies to join the U.S. in Jerusalem move, but was met by a firm rebuff from EU foreign ministers who saw the move as a blow against the peace process.







Making his first ever visit to EU headquarters in Brussels, Netanyahu said President Donald Trump’s move made peace in the Middle East possible because recognising reality is the substance of peace, the foundation of peace.”After a breakfast meeting between Netanyahu and EU foreign ministers, Sweden’s top diplomat said no European at the closed-door meeting had voiced support for Trump’s decision, and no country was likely to follow the U.S. in announcing plans to move its embassy.









"I have a hard time seeing that any other country would do that and I don’t think any other EU country will do it,” Margot Wallstrom said. Several EU foreign ministers arriving at the meeting reiterated the bloc’s position that lands Israel has occupied since the 1967 war, including East Jerusalem as well as the West Bank and Golan Heights, are not within Israel’s borders.