Enugu State Governor Offers Free Transport For Indigenes returning For Xmas

Published:

The governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is offering free transportation to Enugu citizens resident in other parts of Nigeria who wish to return home for the traditional Christmas holidays. According to the Enugu State Commissioner for Information, Ogbuagu Anikwe, “the gesture will no doubt ease the pains of many who as usual will be fleeced by transporters and fuel marketers.





"Fuel stations have already hiked pump prices while cost of transportation to the East has begun its traditional slow and steady climb up the roof.”Anikwe said the free transportation exercise begins on Tuesday, December 19 and ends on Saturday, December 23 from Abuja, Lagos, Jos, Ibadan, Kaduna, Kano, Minna, Gombe, Ilorin, Sokoto, Jalingo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, and Port Harcourt, among other cities.





He said interested citizens of Enugu who wish to use the service shall be verified by the leadership of their town unions in designated lifting cities. The State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Vitus Okechi, alongside other officials, will be on hand to receive some of the holidaymakers on arrival in the Coal City, according to Anikwe.

