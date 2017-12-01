Nigerians have taken to Twitter to call for the scrapping of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).







This followed an announcement by the Nigerian Police Force Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), calling on Nigerians to voice their complains about SARS. The PCRRU made the call on Saturday on Twitter.







"Do you have any complaints about your contact with SARS? You don’t need to know their names, all we need you to provide are details of the occurrence (action/act) with DATE, TIME & PLACE. Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) #BailisFree #NoToImpunity. Please share this message,” it tweeted.





