Emir Sanusi Calls For Drug Test For Governors, Politicians, Others

Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II has said that there should be a law that would mandate emirs, governors and government officials to undergo drug test. He disclosed this at the Senate Round table on Drug Abuse Epidemic in Nigeria.

Sanusi said:“When we begin to set this example, the younger ones will understand that if they engage in drug abuse, they will certainly limit their opportunities of becoming leaders.“The police, army and other paramilitary officers and men should not be drug addicts". The monarch stated that the prevalence of drug abuse was a sign of failure on the part of our governors.

