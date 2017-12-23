Elderly Couple Arrested While Preparing Marijuana As Christmas Gifts

Published:

An elderly couple allegedly arrested with 60 pounds of marijuana in Nebraska, United States told police their stash was for Christmas gifts. The couple, Patrick Jiron, 83, and his wife, Barbara Jiron, 80, were pulled over in their Toyota Tacoma pickup truck by deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Department when they failed to signal a turn. The New York Times said they were arrested on Interstate 80, near the town of Bradshaw.





Deputies searched the vehicle after smelling the strong odor of raw marijuana and found roughly 60 pounds of it, with an estimated street value of more than $300,000, the department said in a statement. They also found what the department described in a statement as multiple containers of concentrated THC, the chemical compound found in cannabis that causes a euphoric high.





Mr. and Mrs. Jiron told the police they were traveling from their home state of California to Vermont, with a planned pit stop in Boston, and intended to distribute the drugs to family and friends as Christmas gifts. Lt. Paul Vrbka told The New York Times that Mr. Jiron was being held in the York County Jail while his wife had been cited but not jailed “due to some medical issues.”





"They said the marijuana was for Christmas presents,” said Lt. Paul Vrbka, adding that the estimated street value of the marijuana was $336,000 (N121m). The octogenarian couple were charged with felony, suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp, the department said.

