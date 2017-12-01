Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has condemned the All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration for the continued rise in debt since the party took over power in 2015. He also scored the administration low on security, economy, job creation, and national unity.





According to him, the 16 years that the Peoples Democratic Party was in power remain the glorious years for the country. He noted that "good men and women who left PDP for the APC are eager to return to join us to build a better Nigeria”





Ekweremadu spoke on Saturday in Abuja at the national convention to elect new leaders of the PDP. He said,“The PDP worked out Nigeria’s debt forgiveness and paid up our remaining debts, but today, we are getting indebted more than any other time in the history of Nigeria.





"We bequeathed the fastest growing economy as well as the largest economy in Africa. The story is different today. Millions of our people lost their jobs in the last two years. "There are those who struggled through higher institutions of learning to receive education, but could not find jobs in the last two years. These people believe that when the PDP returns, there will be hope for them.”