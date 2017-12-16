EFCC Interrogates Ex Senate President David Mark

Published:

David Mark

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday grilled ex-Senate President, David Mark over an alleged theft during his leadership.

According to reports, Mark was invited, by the anti-graft agency over an alleged misappropriation of funds, alongside his colleagues, meant for projects at the National Assembly.





He was however released after questioning and expected to be back after the festive season break. In his reaction, Comrade James Oche of Door to Door, Mark’s campaign organisation, described the invitation as a witch-hunt.









According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is bullying Mark. He thus advised the president to focus on fighting insurgency in the country. He said: “Look at the list – Sule Lamido, Atiku, now David Mark. The President should deal with insecurity and monumental failings and not try to bully people who want to get into the ring with him. What is he afraid of, even Mugabe invited and accepted opponents.









"It’s been two years since David Mark lost the Presidency of the Senate , why has it taken 2yrs for Buhari to investigate him, this was the number 3 man. "My conclusion‘another classic Buhari specially brewed Daura witch hunt. And really it’s a shame – and really people cannot wait to get Buhari kicked out in 2019. We didn’t vote for a military democratic dictatorship.”

