EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Innoson Motors Chairman, Innocent Chukwuma (Documents Attached)

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a four-count charge of fraud against the chairman of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma and his younger brother, Charles.







The anti-graft agency has accused the Chukwuma brothers of obtaining containers of motorcycles spare parts by false pretence between 2009 and July 2011 in Lagos. The goods, said to be property of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, were allegedly obtained from Mitsui O.S.K Lines Limited in Apapa.

The agency said the bothers ''With intent to defraud, induced the staff of Mitsui O.S.K and Maersk Line Limited to deliver to them through their clearing agents, the motorcycle spare parts, moulds of spare parts and steel structures and raw materials called polyvinlchlorid, imported from China".







The accused were said to have falsely pretended that they were authorised by GTB to clear the goods and take delivery of them. Innocent Chukwuma has however consistently said himself and his brother are innocent of the allegation.







See documents of the charge sheet as shared by EFCC yesterday evening below;

















