EFCC Arrests 13 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
Published: December 23, 2017
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected Internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money under false pretence.
The suspects are- Badejo Tobi; Abiola Dimeji; Anthony Godwin; Osoba Adeboye; Adeleken Abiodun and Awokoya Oriyomi Yusuf.
Others are: Oyatayo Ismail; Coffie Meschark; Sylvester Amaddin; Olawale Farouk; Adeniran Tolani; Taiwo Michael and OyekanmiAyodeji.
The suspects allegedly confessed to be involved in phishing, love scam, forgery, spoofing and business email compromise, among other offences.
Phishing is an attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and credit card details (and money), often for malicious reasons, by disguising as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.
Some of the suspects, who live flamboyantly without any known sources of income, were said to have bought houses and exotic cars from the proceeds of their criminal activities.
They were allegedly found to be in possession of forged contract papers of multinational oil and gas companies, banks’ instruments and forged data page of international passports of foreign nationals, among other documents.
The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded
