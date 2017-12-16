ECOWAS Heads Of State 52nd Summit Kicks Off In Abuja (Photos)

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has, on Saturday, declared the 52nd ECOWAS Summit open in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city. The West African heads of state are expected to discuss several issues, including Morocco’s proposed membership to the body.





Also to be deliberated on are the political and security situation in Guinea-Bissau and the observer status of Tunisia and an association agreement with Mauritania. President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to present a welcome address at the opening of the summit followed by statements of President of the commission, Marcel de Souza.





President Buhari and other regional leaders would also discuss the political stalemate in Guinea-Bissau. Recall that that country’s president, Jose Mario Vaz, has refused to appoint the Prime Minister nominated by the ruling PAIGC party. It was learned that the ruling party faction and Vaz are also at the Summit.





