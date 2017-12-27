DPR Dispenses Petrol For Free To Motorists In Abuja

Published:

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Tuesday sealed off a filling station in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja, and gave out the product free to motorists. The filling station, Khalif Civic Oil and Investment Limited, suffered the consequence of selling premium motor spirit (PMS) at a price higher than the official price of N145 per litre.





This was confirmed by the DPR Abuja Zonal Operations Controller, Mohammed Abba, who said they heard about the infraction off a tip. "The station had 6,000 litres of petrol. We got the call from a good Samaritan. When we came, we realised the station is illegal because it is not licensed and it was selling at N250 per litre.





"We instructed that the product should be dispensed free of charge. "We will give them one month to come and regularise the licence, after that if he does not come we will hand over the station and the people concerned to the civil defence to prosecute,” Abba said.





"Anyone that wants to build a filling station should first of all obtain a licence. This one did not follow due process,” he added. The sealing team was made up of DPR officials, the NNPC GMD, Dr Maikanti Baru, the NSCDC assistant commandant-general, Operations, Aminu Abdullahi.





Baru expressed his appreciation for the tip-off and urged Nigerians to keep aiding theh agency in the discharge of its duties. The NSCDC Assistant Commandant-General disclosed that an order has been given for the arrest of the owner of the filling station.

