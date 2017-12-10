Tunde and Raymond

Two of the four candidates that contested for the chairmanship post of the Peoples Democratic Party, Professor Tunde Adeniran and Raymond Dokpesi have rejected the result of the election. The two separately declared their rejection on Saturday on the basis of the circulation of a unity list among the delegates.







They made their submissions just as delegates finished voting even before the votes were collated. Dokpesi told newsmen at the convention ground that the process of voting has been rigged, following the distribution of a unity list containing names of candidates believed to have won elections into various National leadership positions in the party.







Similarly, Professor Tunde Adeniran has called for the cancellation of the entire exercise, saying Governor Nyesom Wike foisted the unity list on delegates. Taiwo Akeju, director, media and publicity of the Adeniran Campaign said this on Saturday.





