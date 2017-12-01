



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the fight against auctioning of Nigerians in Libya.



Recall that a CNN report had revealed that migrants from sub-saharan Africa, including Nigerians, were being sold as slaves in Libya.



The migrants are mostly those trapped on their way to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.

And Dogara on Thursday called on the president to lead the fight against the inhuman treatment of Nigerians.





"Permit me to use this opportunity to call on Mr President to lead this struggle for total and unconditional emancipation of the unfortunate victims of this scourge,” Dogara said.





"History beckons on our President with a gold pen and a page reserved for only Africa’s great statesmen if he successfully leads the campaign to eradicate modern slavery.







"Mr. President should, if necessary, deploy Nigeria’s diplomatic and military clout on this matter. We would like to see an immediate convening of emergency session of the ECOWAS and AU to launch a rescue operation as soon as possible.”





The House had on Wednesday passed a resolution seeking Federal Government’s intervention to stop the auctioning of black Africans, especially Nigerians