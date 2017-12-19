Dog And Bamboon Prediction Will Come To Pass ,If You Rig 2019 Election...Ex GEJ's Aide Tells Buhari

The former Special Adviser on New Media to Jonathan warned that should Buhari attempt to rig the election, his prophecy of “dog and baboon” will come to pass.
Omokri, a United States, US-based Pastor issued the warning in a tweet via his Twitter handle.
He wrote: “Dear President Muhammadu Buhari, let this corner eye be a warning to you of what awaits you should you attempt to rig the 2019 elections in order to get a second term.
“If that happens, perhaps your prophecy of ‘dog and baboon’ will come to pass.”
