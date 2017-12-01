Select Menu

Posted date: December 12, 2017


The trial of the 63year old doctor who was arrested for allegedly having intercourse with his mentally unstable patients has begun in Bavaria, Germany. Reports say the doctor is facing trial for sexually exploiting three of his female patients without treating them.


One of the women reportedly called the police. But the identity of the accused was not revealed due to Germany’s strict privacy laws. "A trained psychotherapist, the doctor committed the acts either in his practice or in the women’s homes,” the prosecution said.


"He could face imprisonment of three months to five years if found guilty". Prosecutors were reported to have said the doctor had regularly asked the patients to come to his surgery between 2012 and 2015 in the late evening hours. It was gathered that the doctor told the women that intercourse was part of the therapy.

