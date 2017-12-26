Doctor, Her Parents And Sibling Die On Xmas Eve Accident

Published:

A young Nigerian doctor, Ijeoma Onwubualili, has died, just a day to her birthday.





According to reports, she died alongside her parents and her younger sister, along the Enugu-Abor road.





Her dad had hired a driver to take the family from Jos, Plateau State, to the Eastern part of Nigeria, for the traditional marriage of one of his daughters, in January, 2018.





The dad, mom and Ijeoma died instantly, while another daughter, Gracious, died at the hospital. Their son is said to still be unconscious at the hospital. The driver is the only survivor.

