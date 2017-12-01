The Central Bank of Nigeria has warned that anyone caught disrespecting the naira notes risk six months in jail or a fine of N50,000. An official of the apex bank, Samuel Shuaibu, stated this in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Friday at a one-day sensitization campaign on the abuse of the naira.







Shuaibu said the abuse of the naira was not in line with the CBN’s policy, adding that offenders would henceforth be arrested and prosecuted. According to him, the awareness programme was also aimed at sensitising the public on online transfer system, how to identify fake currency notes, how to approach the CBN for complaints, amongst others.





