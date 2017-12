Published:

Share This

Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai of Kaduna State, has instituted a law suit against Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed.The governor was at the State High Court to sign the suit alleging defamation of character.and is claiming 1 billion Naira as damages.Spokesman to the governor, Samuel Aruwan explained that on On 24th July, 2017, Datti Baba-Ahmed in his article 'El-Rufai's Vituperations Against Sardauna, Awolowo, Zik' alleged, that Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai is 'looting' Kaduna State dry.He said the Governor as a law-abiding citizen only went to court to seek redress.