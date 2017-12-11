



Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has called on the Nigerian Air Force to create a department of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment. The governor believes it would help address the needs of dissatisfied personnel of the security outfit.









Okorocha fears that when security operatives are unhappy, the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration could be sabotaged. The governor, who recently created the Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment, was speaking over the weekend when Airmen, led by the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, AVM Sampson Akpasa, visited him at the Government House in Owerri.









"Agitation comes up when people are not happy, and the whole essence of life is to be happy,” the he said. He further said, "For this reason, I will advise that the Air Force too, just like I did recently, which most people didn’t understand, should create a department for Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment.









"This will help to address the need of even junior officers, who may have some forms of dissatisfaction in the discharge of their duties. Sometimes, you may think they are happy when they are not, and this sabotages the efforts of the Federal Government.









"Mentorship is another aspect which can help people achieve their purpose in life. If people are happy, there will be less agitation. The amount of money we spend on aircrafts and in the purchase of arms would have reduced by 50 per cent. This could also end issues of restructuring, Niger Delta and all other forms of agitations"