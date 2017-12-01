



A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a bench warrant against former governor of Enugu State Chimaroke Nnamani. The former governor has been charged with an alleged fraud of N5.3billion.







Justice Chuka Obiozor issued bench warrant against Nnamani for failing to appear in court on Monday for his scheduled re-arraignment. The judge held that Nnamani’s counsel failed to give a tenable reason why his client was absent from court.







Nnamani’s lawyer had told the court that the former governor had undergone a heart surgery in the United States and this was responsible for his absence. However, the prosecution said the photographs brought by the lawyer as proof had been taken in 2014.









Nnamani was to be re-arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering of N4.5 billion.









The offense said to have been committed during his tenure as Governor between 1999 and 2007.

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, had earlier on December 30 adjourned the case to today (Monday), December 4.