



An Egyptian singer who appeared in a music video in her underwear while eating banana has been jailed for two years. A court in Egypt reportedly passed the judgment after Shaimaa Ahmed, better known as Shyma, was arrested in November.







She was arrested after the video had sparked outrage in the North African country. Shyma was found guilty on Tuesday of inciting debauchery and publishing an indecent film. The court also sentenced the video’s director, who was not in court, to two years in prison.









The 25 year old singer had apologised before her arrest to people who took the video for the song, I Have Issues,“in an inappropriate way". Shee wrote on her Facebook page:“I didn’t imagine all this would happen and that I would be subjected to such a strong attack from everyone.”