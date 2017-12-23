Companies Lift 8.8 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

Published:

The attention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been drawn to a story in a national weekly alleging that the following Companies: AMG Petroenergy Limited, Brittania-U, Cassiva Energy, Hyde Energy, Masters Energy, Bono Energy Ltd and Sahara are Ghost Companies and have lifted a total of about 67.2Million Barrels of Nigerian crude oil valued at about $3.5 billion between January-October 2017 from NNPC.Contrary to the assertions, NNPC duly entered into the 2017/2018 crude oil term contracts with the Companies in their appropriate registered corporate names as follows:S/NO COMPANY NAME AS PER CONTRACT CAC REG NO1. AMG Petroenergy Limited 1914302. Brittania-U Nigeria Ltd 2844813. Cassiva Ltd 10915984. Hyde Energy Ltd 10513325. Masters Energy Oil& Gas Ltd 6168726. Bono Energy Ltd 6098227. Sahara Energy Resources Ltd 318527Furthermore, the Companies collectively lifted a total of 8.8 Million Barrels of crude oil valued at $436.35 Million as at 30th October 2017 contrary to the claim that 67.2Million Barrels were lifted.The above clarifications demonstrate that the allegations are not only baseless but intended to mislead the public while disparaging the Corporation.The Corporation wishes to place on record that all crude oil lifting transactions are backed by irrevocable letters of credit issued by investment grade banks and, therefore, all payments are pre-secured.The lifting by the Seven (7) companies and all other off-takers are bound by these requirements.NNPC remains open to media that wish to cross-check their facts to avoid misrepresentation as in the case being referenced