CKN News Says "Thank You" For All Your Support In 2017

Published:

For the strength you showed in us, for the amount you believed in us, for all those times you invested in us both, monetarily and with loyalty.For the individual support and counsels at the most critical moments of the Year. You deserves a true and due appreciation.









And as 2017 comes to a close, we are glad to inform and share with you that it has been an incredible year of profits and profitable relationships.









Corporate

* Glo

* ntel

* UBA Plc

* Dangote Plc

* Diamond Bank Plc

* Nigerian Breweries Plc

* Give n Take Lottery, *AFRIMA

* Federal Road Safety Commission

* Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)













GOVERNMENT

* Ogun State Government

* Abia State Government

* Lagos State Government

* Anambra State Government

*Bayelsa State Government









INDIVIDUALS

* Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

* Dr Boboye Oyeyemi

* Mr Tony Ojobo

* Mr Nasir Ramon Olarenwaju

* Mr Enyinnaya Appolos

* Mr John Okiyi Kalu

* Ambassador Asha Okojie Osazuwa

* Mr Jude Arijaje

* Mrs Caroline JK Martins Ojo

* Mr Ikeddy Isiguzo

* Mr Olujimi Adegbite

* Mr Dayo Adeneye

* Mr Niyi Ibietan

* Mrs Sophiana Okwor

* Mr Habib Aruna

* CP Fatai Owoseni

* ACP Tunji Disu

* ACP Tunji Egbetokun

* Mr Wale Olayanju

* Mr Bayero Agabi

* Mr Toni Kan

*Mr Tony Chiejani

*Mr Kufre Ekanem

* Akpe Kevin Onos





AWARDS

* The Papyrus Magazine

* Africa Digital Awards (ADA)

* FACE Honors Global Leadership USA





MEDIA

All Media Houses, Online Platforms And Bloggers





We say "thank you" for your continued patronage, support and wish you a very happy new year!





To all our readers,we say a bigger thank you.





From All Of Us @ CKN NEWS LTD, CKN NEWS TV & CKN NEWS MEDIA GROUP LLC (USA)

Share This