CKN News Newspapers Headlines....Saturday 23rd December 2017 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 23, 2017 Paris Club refund: Strike, protests loom in states over unpaid salary arrears Osun workers declare strike over half salary Yuletide: Military, police tighten security, ban fireworks IG bars SARS from providing security protection for VIPs AIbom gov opposes $1bn Boko Haram fund 1,500 PDP members defect to APC in Lagos DPR seals six filling stations in Kwara, fines three in Abuja 15-year-old housewife poisons husband, half-brother NDLEA arrests 719 drug suspects in Nasarawa, Kano Bauchi police arrest four suspects for kidnapping, rape, other WHO successfully combats cholera in Borno Nigerians in pains as fuel scarcity bites harder Fuel scarcity: Dont let Nigerians suffer, PDP tells Buhari Police block road to NNPC headquarters Girl gang-raped by three men, hospitalised for internal bleeding Police to unravel killers of two women in Abia NDLEA destroys N2.9bn cannabis plantation in Edo, arrests 240 suspects Police declare oil dealer wanted over Badoo killings Court sends Ondo monarch to jail Madman caught with N100m cheque, ATM cards, condoms in Kwara I-G bans SARS from conducting stop and search operations A conspiracy was hatched to remove me as COSON chairman Okoroji Davido speaks on supremacy battle with Wizkid, friends death Policemen thought Praiz was a Yahoo boy Manager I get plenty advances from men because of my bum Anita Joseph Asking Adesua out was a joke Adekunle Gold Nathaniel Bassey, Nicole C. Mullen, others thrill guests at Unusual Praise Ruggedman, Yomi Fash Lanso, others ready for Celebrity Housemate show Mourinho to bench cup losers against Leicester I advised United to sign Mbappe, Jesus Giggs Barca door open to Coutinho Rakitic Marketers behind move to increase fuel price PENGASSAN Kogi conducts exams for civil servants 2019: We wont adopt any presidential candidate, says LP Traffic wardens set to receive rewards FG inaugurates Digital Switch Over in Kaduna Aare Ona Kakanfo: Seek Nigerias unity, Saraki urges Gani Adams Xmas: Glo canvasses peace, love among Nigerians NIPR awards Ayeni Adekunle, BHM, Zakariyau StarTimes continues expansion, introduces three channels Buhari commends imams league for prayers during sickness 7,204 Cameroonian refugees enter CRiver APC denies rumours of Buharis sole candidature Fayemi denies fuel scarcity comment Fayose, Dickson, Akeredolu present 2018 budgets Four million Nigerians have lost their jobs this year NBS Innoson withdraws ex parte application against EFCC, GTBank N100m suit: Abuja officials visit Falana, apologise for open manholes Okorocha gives Imo workers 10 days Christmas holidays 2019 INTRIGUES, PLOTS DEEPEN PDP will take over power in 2019'Ihedioha GOLDEN Celebration for the People's Governor Fayose has largest followership in PDP 'Ogunsuyi, Ekiti Commissioner for Information I WANTED TO BE A PRIEST BUT LOST THE VOCATION ALONG THE WAY 'DR KEMI EMINA, UI ALUMNI PRESIDENT My fears for 2019 polls'Gbonigi How Buhari will win 2019 presidency ' Gen. Marwa Leave Governor Bello alone, group tells INEC, opponents FIFA sanction: A post-mortem of the Algeria blunder El Clasico: Ronaldo, Messi clash at the Bernabeu Afenifere leaders fight dirty Lagos stands still for Kalu's daughter's wedding Fire guts NAFDAC HQS Fayose blames FG's nonchalance for persistent fuel scarcity Badoo: Police declare popular oil marketer wanted Paris club: Rivers'll use refund for projects 'Wike Innoson's arrest vindicates Biafra struggle 'IPOB, MASSOB IGP bans SARS operatives from highway checkpoints DPR shuts 48 filling stations as fuel price hits N400 in Abuja Some things I saw on assuming office were unbelievable 'Buhari Police declare oil magnate Alaka wanted over Badoo killings Some things I saw on assuming office were unbelievable 'Buhari SARS personnel to undergo mental test CHRISTMAS of our childhood, by octogenarians, other senior citizens From LIBYA PRISONS with BABIES Fuel scarcity: Civil societies group accuses tanker drivers of holding Nigeria to ransom Don't sabotage Christmas, Uzodimma warns fuel dealers Shina Peller celebrates mum at 70 Agency accuses marketers of diverting 129,000 litres of fuel Dangote, Otedola, others converge on Abuja for Dogara @ 50 Alleged N748m property: Mark presents health excuse certificate to EFCC How Amaechi, Magnus Abe fell apart Alumni who dont care about their old schools are selfish Nigeria's economy still vulnerable despite exiting recession ' IMF 2019: Power to the youths
