CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Wednesday 27th December 2017 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 27, 2017 Fuel scarcity: DPR sanctions filling stations, dispenses petrol for free Russia launches telecoms satellite for Angola LASU undergoing internal cleansing Spokesman Reps propose primaries for presidential, gov aspirants in states, LGs Zenith Bank gets new directors After expensive training, scores of Nigerian pilots face uncertain future Infrastructural development depends on government guarantees ' DMO SEC, IST move to check market abuses Oando shareholders condemn OSSG, reiterate support for firm Reviving public fire fighting agencies No petrol in our depots despite NNPC's promises ' DAPPMA Banks set up fund to fight e-fraud Euro hit by sudden Christmas Day slide Prepare for global monetary tightening, UBS tells Nigeria, others Afreximbank stresses importance of intra-Africa trade Heritage Bank partners FMG to promote CSR Union Bank announces changes to board Ecobank's sustainable environment initiative gains LASEPA support Nigeria's economy built on weak production arrangement ' Aregbesola Shell, Rivers sign MoU on gas supply NIMASA to release maritime industry forecast Q1 2018 My predictions for the economy in 2018 Transcorp Hotels Calabar wins safety award Enugu, Owerri passengers disrupt Air Peace flights That N10bn solar energy proposal MTN thanks Nigerians, ends 'Season of Surprises The controversial $1bn insurgency fund Explorer gets in-cabin touch-up, emerges SUV of the year Please, end this fuel crisis NAHCO consolidates relationship with stakeholders for aviation development A recall of Nigerias political economy issues in 2017 Fun, show of force as Buratai, troops celebrate Christmas in Gwoza Peaceful celebration in Plateau Fun seekers throng Badagry Fashion designers record high patronage Trailer kills one in Enugu Officials looted NSITFs $48.5m, says Olojeme Law Schools position on hijab unlawful Muslim lawyers Dangote, others donate N300m at Dogaras 50th birthday ceremony Critics of $1bn for Boko Haram fund uninformed Alleged N919m fraud: EFCC, ICPC begin probe of suspended NHIS boss Bandits attack petrol station, kill three in Niger Atiku , a factor in Nigerian politics Its a shame Nigeria still imports petrol Opadokun Dickson pays Army N400m for seaport survey Soot, looming health calamity in Rivers Residents support made achievements possible Ambode Lagos gets six new primary schools, correctional home Smart city dreamll be achieved NIMASA, ship-owners disagree over Nigeria's failure at IMO council election Rivers State , Shell Nigeria Gas sign MoU on gas supply to industries Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead Why we made Note 8 bigger, bolder ' Samsung Digital marketing: How to create a plan for your company A glimpse into Yakubu Dogara's Golden Heart Dogara: Crusader of the North East Initiative @50 Inconclusive DSO: Turn to satellite for faster digital migration, Eutelsat advises Nigeria Kante beats Mbappe to best French player award Why African leaders must develop STI Commonwealth games 2018: Athletes intensify training in Abuja, Lagos, PH Weaponization of the cyberspace: Imperatives for national digital defence Weah: Wenger helped me soar in Europe Coutinho inspires Liverpool's 5-0 rout of Swansea City Fans react as Davido, Wizkid settle supremacy rift Why are we incapable of telling each other the truth in Nigeria Nnanyelugo widows rejoice on Xmas with Enugu Deputy Gov Poverty eradication, new educational orientation & school for life Why even the poor called us poor ' Olugbemi DSDP, high cost, interest rate responsible for scarcity The failure side of Muhammadu Buhari PENSION: Police get N340bn assets under management in 3 years Ekweremadu donates to Gombe IDPs, fetes Enugu widows With Ogboru on our side, we are sure of victory ' ERUE Okowa, Oboro extol Dogara at 50 Edo govt donates food items to IDPs Gunmen kill 7 in Benue attacks Plateau formulates 5-year anti-violence plan Yuletide: APGA Forum lauds Obiano for paying salaries, beautifying Anambra CVFF has accrued $100m, not $100bn ' DG NIMASA Nigeria spends N157bn on vehicles, aircraft parts, vessels importation Xmas: Ambode's wife expresses love to children, presents gift items Delta LG Polls: Ogboru, APC is not a threat in Ethiope East ' PDP You will see the result of your taxes in Ika South ' Okoh, PDP candidate DISIEC vows to work with all stakeholders Atiku denies rift with Secondus, PDP governors, others IST demands increased funding for operational efficiency
