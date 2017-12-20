Wednesday, 20 December 2017

CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Wednesday 20th December 2017

Published: December 20, 2017


·         More than 25,000 Nigerians held in slave and sex camps Lybia in 2017

·         Governors, State Assemblies agree to hold public hearing on 1999 constitution

·         Budget blow for Buhari

·         Row grows over $1b anti-Boko Haram cash

·         Alleged illicit asset acquisition: Court clears Aiteo boss Peters

·         Osborne Tower cash: Buhari promises action

·         LAUTECH workers for verification

·         DAVID Mark to EFCC on N748m house: you’re chasing shadows P5

·         Agencies unfold plans for 2019 elections

·         Prioritise workers’ welfare, Waba tells governors

·         Ekiti council chairmen ask court to void nod for fund’s withdrawal

·         Court dissolves marriage over wife’s penchant for twisting husband’s testicles

·         Six filling stations shut in Sokoto, Kebbi

·         Customs seizes goods worth N11bn in 11 months

·         Fuel scarcity: Commuters stranded, fares rise

·         Bitcoin suffers dramatic price plunge in Asia

·         Police arraign lawyer for assaulting 15-year-old maid

·         $1bn ECA withdrawal to fight b/haram: How justified?

·         Police arrest three cultists in Calabar, recover arms


·         Gani Adams takes restructuring campaign to Dubai

·         The Experience concert: Police arrest man with bag of stolen phones

·         Man shot while trying to stop abduction of son’s wives

·         General Overseer forged documents to change trustees – Witness

·         Police arraign teenager for incest

·         Atletico report Barca to FIFA over Griezmann

·         Paris refund: Osun receives N6.3bn, workers reject half pay

·         $1bn to fight B’Haram: Ekiti LG chairmen sue AGF, 36 governors

·         Ganduje orders deputy gov brother’s reinstatement as APC chair


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: