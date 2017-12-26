CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Tuesday 26th December 2017 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 26, 2017 Dickson opens community road after 40-year neglect How emerging technologies expose Nigerias financial system to fraudsters Workers battle robots for limited jobs Is National Assembly supportive of anti-graft war AI kicks as court upholds scholars death sentence in Iran 37 die in Philippines mall fire Saudi air raids kill 70 Yemeni civilians Pope seeks solution to Israeli, Palestinian conflict Akintola urges peace at Christmas Canada kicks out Venezuela ambassador in tit-for-tat row Ramaphosa: New era for ANC, South Africa PDP chief asks court to sack treasurer, deputy spokesman No plan to increase fuel price, says Osinbajo Fuel queues persist at Christmas, labour lambasts FG How to buy off the plan smartly Ways to save money this season Aregbesola warns fuel marketers against hoarding Banks' borrowing from CBN increases by 52% in December FG begins data capturing of transporters nationwide Lack of money, big challenge to interstate rail projects ' FG Nigerians lose 7% of $20bn Christmas money transfers ' W'Bank Yuletide: Domestic carriers increase flight frequencies Delay in 2018 budget passage not good for economy ' Otunuga US poised to let emerging markets trade pact expire Using bank statement to manage your savings CSCS canvasses strong financial market infrastructure How EFCC gave free publicity to Innoson Restructuring: Taming Nigerias New Nationalism How African time is killing Africa Do they know there is Christmas What exactly is merry about this Christmas, Nigerians FCT imposes curfew as three die in Bwari I thought I was 74 but was told Im 75 Buhari Gunmen raid Mainas house, handcuff guard Dont politicise military spending, security, says Dickson Buhari fails to award national honours in two years Gunmen kill three as LG officials share Christmas gifts Christmas not complete without children Bolanle Ambode Gov urges patience from public hospital users Disband or restructure LASODA, group tells Ambode IYC crisis deepens as factions lay claim to leadership Buratai orders troops to maintain security Widows, others get rice, meat in Ogun Oyo, Kwara residents spend Christmas at petrol stations Low turnout at FCT fun centres Fire guts shops in Akure Fuel crisis at Christmas shameful Osinbajo Firm advises Lagosians on waste disposal Troops foil BHarams attempt to invade Maiduguri INCDMB targets $14bn value retention for oil sector FG to plug deficit with$300m from Diaspora bond Road maintenance: Funds paucity impede FERMA's activities 'Rafindadi Air Peace takes delivery of Boeing 737 aircraft Bleak Xmas as ATMs, PoS machines malfunction SEC halts Crypto stock over manipulation concerns Tips to follow when opening new bank account Fayose begins sale of govt fuel to Ekiti residents Ondo Christians celebrate Christmas in low key Ambode, Ajimobi's wives donate gifts to children at Christmas 6 feared killed in renewed Southern Kaduna attack Tragic Xmas in Abuja Gunmen kill 3, injure 5 in Benue Xmas Day attack Buhari mourns Inuwa Dutse Christmas: Fuel scarcity persists in Calabar, Asaba as transporters hike fares 2017 most difficult year for Nigeria 'Buhari Gunmen invade Maina's house in Kaduna, handcuff security guard Poor wages as incentive for unethical journalism Nigeria and the imperative of happiness T.B. Joshua: Boosting tourism with religion Secrets of successful public admin in Lagos (2) Yakubu Dogara at 50 Govt needs to pass grazing bill urgently 'Ozongwu History as Farouq mounts Katagum throne The CBN non-oil export stimulation facility TECH-U, the new entrepreneurship varsity comes Northern Christians denied education, jobs, ECWA alleges We need measures to minimise financial leakages 'VC, FUT Minna Ambode gives LASU 2020 mandate to be among top 5 varsities ABU Zaria best student shares success secrets FUNAI, University of Kent partner on research development North-East leaders' unity led to passage of NEDC bill-Dogara Nigeria has lost sense of direction 'Adewale Martins 2019: I'll reposition Imo as most progressive state ' APC guber aspirant Anambra Central: Umeh confident of January 13 rerun Wike advocates united political platform for Rivers development Boxing day: Lagos bubbles with boxing, music jam NOC drums support for Team Nigeria Russia 2018: MPs declare war on ticket racketeers Russia 2018: Croatia legend writes off Eagles VAIDS: FIRS to offer free consultancy services to taxpayers 'Fowler Bank debtors to undergo credit rating 'CBN Recession downgrades Nigerian banks, eurobond in 2017 Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
