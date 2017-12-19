CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Tuesday 19th December 2017 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 19, 2017 HACEY Health Initiative Champions Fight against Gender-based Violence in Nigeria In a Rare Move, Buhari Gives Service Chiefs Third Term Trouble Looms for PDP, Adedoja Asks Court to Void Secondus' Election Oil Prices Rise as PENGASSAN Strike, North Sea Pipeline Threaten Supply Emirates Confirms Death of Nigerian Onboard Dubai-Lagos Flight FG Orders Dangote, BUA to Vacate Disputed Mining Site in Edo Buhari Cancels Trip to Niger Danjuma Inaugurates Maternity Hospital, Names It After His Mother Dogara Calls Saraki a Dogged Patriot at 55 Adeosun, Ngige, AGF Summoned by House C'ttee over Unremitted Workers' Insurance Endless Litigation over Anambra Central Senatorial District Saraki, the Senate Stabilizer at 55 Mark: Why I Was Questioned by EFCC HACEY Health Initiative Champions Fight against Gender-based Violence in Nigeria Beyond the Brutalities of Police SARS Experts Blame Lack of Transparency, Others for Challenges in Health Sector Moses Missing as Salah, Mane, Aubameyang Make Final Shortlist Kamis Wins Equatorial Guinea Open, Odoh Finishes 12th Investors lose N171bn as equities plummet $1bn Boko Haram fund: PDPs statement baseless, ridiculous, says APC My opponents only exist on social media Okorocha 10 reasons to choose direct debit over standing orders Appeal court declares Kogi East senatorial seat vacant Buharis pay and mine not fantastic, says Osinbajo Again, Buhari extends tenure of defence, service chiefs PDP: Ex-minister asks court to sack Secondus, others Ambode approves three new technical colleges LASG involves dealers in distributing LAKE Rice Lagos warns against indiscriminate waste disposal Another 167 Nigerians arrive from Libya Economic migration across the Sahara and the Mediterranean Egypt releases over 200 football fans accused of rioting 2019 elections: INEC yet to fix dates for parties primaries ECOWAS: Embroiled in ominous identity crisis NEMA receives 167 Nigerians from Libya Did Nnamdi Kanu disappear with restructuring LGBT radio goes online in Tunisia despite threats Making the world a better place for the girl-child Time to recall Vincent Enyeama Privatising historical monuments Policemen escort Burna Boy in SUV after arraignment Two sentenced to death for murder Security agencies begin Operation Show of Force in Imo Trader strips, tortures 12-year-old over missing money Gunmen kill army colonel in Benue Suspected female kidnapper lynched in Kwara Court awards millions to girl strip-searched by police 68-year-old billionaire elected as Chiles new president The Last Jedi rakes in $450.8m worldwide in opening Ekiti APC, Fayose fight over debt profile ECOWAS considers implications of Moroccan membership David Mark illegally acquired Senate Presidents official residence FG 10 killed as Boko Haram ambushes aid workers, soldiers Tambuwal, Wikes visit to Delta not political Okowa The real estate edge Buhari cancels scheduled trip to Niger Republic Fuel scarcity: Marketers blame supply shortfall, motorists groan ' PENGASSAN suspends strike, asks members to resume duty Gbajabiamila gives a car to physically challenged lawyer Dangote/BUA rift: Edo shuts Obu mines N100bn debt: Reps accuse FG of flouting compensation law Airports ready for Yuletide passenger surge, says FAAN Benue gets new CJ Niger's N15bn tax revenue wrongly paid to FCT ' Governor Tinubu trying to sell rejected APC to Oyo people PDP ACTN, analysts attack CBN's naira intervention Nigeria's rush for petrol could save Europe's sagging margins Why I disagree with Nnamdi Kanu Ohanaeze president Private sector must respect minimum wage 'Osinbajo Youth unemployment: Ambode approves 3 additional technical colleges PENGASSAN suspends strike Reps summon Adeosun, Ngige, others over non remittances of workers compensation to NSITF Ekiti govt debunks claims Fayose borrowed N56bn Trump in strategy document to cite China, Russia as competitors Buhari extends tenure of Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs Erdogan hopes to open embassy in East Jerusalem Graphic photo: Suspected female kidnapper burnt in Kwara Coalition government with far-right party takes power in Austria Equities market begins week on negative note, loses 124 basis points 2030: Lafarge Africa to impact 75m people Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: