CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 30th December 2017
· Labour to FG: prepare for mass action if scarcity persists · 'How fuel scarcity ruined our Christmas' · Gunshot victims can now be treated without police report as President signs bill into law · Buhari, others pray for injured son Yusuf at Juma'at · NEITI to NNPC: account for $16.8bn NLNG dividends · Shippers' Council to rake in N17bn annually from cargo tracking, says Bello · Fuel queues abate in Abuja · Liberia's election commission declares Weah president-elect · $2.1bn arms deal: Dasuki's family, associates demand release of ex-NSA · VIPs who passed on during the year · NPA suspends operation of service boats to debtor companies · PDP to APC: Nigerians are tired of your failed New Year promises · 2017: Newsmakers · Govt battles maternal, perinatal deaths · We need support of corporate organisations— FRSC · Major shake up in the military, 399 Generals redeployed · Head of Service approves deployment of 9 perm secs · Nigeria's gas production rose by 20.23% in 2015 – NEITI · Elite connived with foreign firms to defraud Nigeria – Buhari · Former Kebbi Gov, deputy defect to APC · Nigeria loses $29.7 billion oil revenue in 2015 – NEITI · Obaseki, Media Group intensify campaign against human trafficking, illegal migration · Obaseki signs Edo's N150bn 2018 Budget into Law · We've tamed the monster of fuel scarcity – Baru · Suleja flood survivor who lost family speaks: · Abdullahi Musa: Representing Nigeria in CHAN will be unforgettable · Premier league column for week ending December 30th 2017 · Nadal a major doubt for Australian Open · Parker promoter reveals split agreed for Joshua fight · When technocrats become royal · No, Jonathan wouldn't have been better! · The sabotage, blackmail, extortion and agony in fuel scarcity · How to make your presentation breathtaking · Solar energy for varsities and hospitals, or unending waste
