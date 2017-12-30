Saturday, 30 December 2017

CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 30th December 2017

Published: December 30, 2017


·         Labour to FG: prepare for mass action if scarcity persists

·         ‘How fuel scarcity ruined our Christmas’

·         Gunshot victims can now be treated without police report as President signs bill into law

·         Buhari, others pray for injured son Yusuf at Juma’at

·         NEITI to NNPC: account for $16.8bn NLNG dividends

·         Shippers’ Council  to rake in N17bn annually from cargo tracking, says Bello

·         Fuel queues abate in Abuja

·         Liberia’s election commission declares Weah president-elect

·         $2.1bn arms deal: Dasuki’s family, associates demand release of ex-NSA

·         VIPs who passed on during the year

·         NPA suspends operation of service boats to debtor companies

·         PDP to APC: Nigerians are tired of your failed New Year promises

·         2017: Newsmakers

·         Govt battles maternal, perinatal deaths

·         We need support of corporate organisations— FRSC
·         Major shake up in the military, 399 Generals redeployed

·         Head of Service approves deployment of 9 perm secs

·         Nigeria’s gas production rose by 20.23% in 2015 – NEITI

·         Elite connived with foreign firms to defraud Nigeria – Buhari

·         Former Kebbi Gov, deputy defect to APC

·         Nigeria loses $29.7 billion oil revenue in 2015 – NEITI

·         Obaseki, Media Group intensify campaign against human trafficking, illegal migration

·         Obaseki signs Edo’s N150bn 2018 Budget into Law

·         We’ve tamed the monster of fuel scarcity – Baru

·         Suleja flood survivor who lost family speaks:

·         Abdullahi Musa: Representing Nigeria in CHAN will be unforgettable

·         Premier league column for week ending December 30th 2017

·         Nadal a major doubt for Australian Open

·         Parker promoter reveals split agreed for Joshua fight

·         When technocrats become royal

·         No, Jonathan wouldn’t have been better!

·         The sabotage, blackmail, extortion and agony in fuel scarcity

·         How to make your presentation breathtaking

·         Solar energy for varsities and hospitals, or unending waste

