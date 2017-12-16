CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Saturday 16th December 2017 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 16, 2017 Don tasks leaders to place governance before politics Paris Club refund: FG to put payment of last tranche on hold Security agencies, NNPC discover 144 tankers with hoarded petrol 6,000 ISIS fighters may join forces with BHaram Experts JOHESU writes Buhari, passes no-confidence vote in Adewole Kidnapping: Declare state of emergency, priests urge Buhari 2019: Concerns over surge in political parties Double registration: Kogi PDP, Faleke ask Bello to resign PDP convention: Reconciliation efforts positive in South-West, says Dickson Ekweremadu advocates six-year single tenure for elective officers External reserves rise to $36.8bn NEPC plans to develop C'River cocoa for export Oando says audit appeal not meant to undermine SEC Govt to purchase patrol vessels to protect waterways Import duties frustrate car imports, fuels smuggling ' NPA What I know for sure Dont free me, prison inmate begs court Woman mobbed for stealing Rivers community threatens to sue APC for insulting Ateke Tom Thugs attack, injure Ondo monarch with machetes Soldiers rescue expatriates from kidnappers, arrest suspect in Ondo Security guard takes over gang whose leader he helped convict Fashion designer acquitted after four years in jail over attempted robbery Ogun Customs intercept 500 smuggled used cars in 11 months NAWOJ housing scandal: Subscribers petition EFCC, calls for probe of Omowole Omotola, Ali Nuhu, Imasuen, to get special BON awards I have forgiven Burnaboy, says Mr. 2kay Burna Boy reports to police, to be arraigned Monday What I did to enlarge my bum Seyi Shay Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh are my brothers Olamide How Eagles can succeed in Russia Taribo I dont run family govt, says Okorocha PDP, Fayose, LP hit Buhari over $1bn ECA withdrawal Obasanjo bags PhD in Christian Theology FG releases N3bn for East-West Road NDA investigates cadets who give uniforms to Fulani herdsmen Osun assembly revokes warrant for arrest of Bola Iges son Taraba: One killed, six injured as police, illegal miners clash Police nab woman with 187 bags of Indian hemp Sultan to train 200 Boko Haram orphans Nasarawa Assembly adopts, approves amendment of 1999 constitution We need our troops back home, Buhari tells Guinea-Bissau Adverse weather: NCAA, FAAN, NAMA reconcile flight cancellations data plane trips cancelled in Edo, 500 stranded 2018 budget: N10bn for streetlights, IPPs, others, says ministry 60 million Nigerians illiterate Literacy commission Army sentences soldier to death, jails others for killing civilians EFCC, ICPC collaborating with me AGF Workers salary remains top priority Osun govt Ambode inaugurates upgraded press centre in Alausa Challenges before CJN Onnoghen Tension brews between Binis and Ijaws Obasanjo bags PhD in Christian Theology after 163 minutes drill by Panelists Flood prevention: Stakeholder convene to discuss practicable solutions IPOB faults Nwodo on equation of Biafra agitation to war Alleged Robbery: Burna Boy submits self to police Boko Haram: PDP battles Buhari over govs' approval of $1bn Alleged corruption: Court frees Enugu heart surgeon IPOB faults Nwodo on equation of Biafra agitation to war Restructuring: Only means of fighting corruption, youth unemployment ' Ekweremadu Royal fathers meet in Rivers, insist on devolution of power Confab: Southern senators blast Northern counterparts over call on President to jettison report Obasanjo bags PhD in Christian Theology after 163 minutes drill by Panelists Would you move in with a partner you are not married to Mayweather-McGregor fight second richest ever Adesua Wellington flaunts newly wedded look Breaking: FIFA threatens to boot Spain out of World Cup Tunde Ednut goes hard on Bobrisky again Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
