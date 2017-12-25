CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Monday 25th December 2017 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 25, 2017 Buhari breaks silence, says fuel scarcity is regrettable A catalogue of failures by buhari's ministers ' 1 Wike fulfills promise to Charkin Maritime Academy Ekiti APC lauds voters for boycott as Fayose inaugurates new LG chairmen Only 28% Osun workers receive modulated salary ' Aregbesola Christmas and financial holocaust IYC demands release of 50 N-Delta activists $1bn to fight B'Haram, height of insensitivity to N-Delta Housewife battered, thrown inside well by man who refused to pay N3,000 after sex History and the making of Emir Farouq 2019: With his performance, Buhari does not deserve re-election ' Osuntokun Akeredolu presents N171bn Appropriation Bill for 2018 Fayose blames FG for turning yuletide to gloom period DSO: Kaduna joins Abuja, others Lagos gov wants HR counselling for civil servants Christmas: Saraki, Ekweremadu, govs, CAN, Labour others preach peace, love, unity We will ensure members comply with regulation ' Tinubu AMCON: Legal luminaries advocate review of debt recovery processes Kaduna carol attack wicked, barbaric ACF, SOKAPU Masses goodwill keeps me in politics, says Buhari Group wants senator recalled for kneeling before Saraki We killed scores of terrorists on Nigeria-Chad border NAF EFCC charges Innoson, Chukwuma, brother with stealing, forgery BREAKING: Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem Buhari not involved in Kano APC crisis Presidency Bello warns Kogi LG chiefs against diverting agric equipment Ondo PDP Rep member defects to APC PDP sweeps Ekiti LG polls Ademowo preaches love, peace at Christmas Jonathans officials, cousin shared N27bn proceeds of PHCN sale EFCC Celebrate despite national woes, CAN tells Nigerians Tinubu seeks support for Buhari, Daniel expresses hope Governors call for unity, peace, love Saraki, Dogara, Ekweremadu, Mark urge prayers, unity Reps propose N50m fine, 10-year jail term for electoral offenders APC women write to Buhari, decry marginalisation Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas Osun collected N121.6bn in 29 months, says Aregbesola Effective service requires govt workers cooperation Liberia's election : U.S. warns citizens of possible violence How can you make a difference this Christmas Yuletide: Anger as customers spend hours in ATM queues Sale of substandard products to attract N1m fine Vetiva predicts more equity gains in 2018 Travellers, motorists stranded as petrol sells for N400 per litre Transcorp, Dangote Cement, Aiico top weekly trade volumes Amosun supports CDAs with N49.5m LASG, others canvass awareness of real estate fraud TCN clears 454 power equipment containers abandoned at seaports We've complied with Fiscal Responsibility Act ' Adeosun CBN, CeBIH should drive financial inclusion ' Expert CBi, NSE develop corporate governance rating system Ondo to spend N15bn on road construction, rehabilitation Lafarge Africa unveils 2030 sustainability plan Environment minister seeks mercury phase out policy 10 things to avoid in Internet banking Investment in housing'll revitalise ailing economy, says NIA TrustBond to diversify into commercial activities GLIP: Insurers say FG's premium outstanding Dutch lender, Ecobank ink $200m syndicated loan deal Nigeria needs consistent financing to drive homeownership RCCG donates traffic signal light to Gbagada community Sigma supports medical centre Yuletide: Leadway, FRSC partner to reward motorists Lagos pays N1.2bn to 286 retirees Artisans lament neglect in award of construction contracts Is petrol still subsidised Linkage Assurance commences new phase of growth Fund transfer: Between NIP and NEFT NDIC achieves three ISO certifications Industry woes deflate appetite for oil & gas companies' shares Spill over of economic recession ruffles insurers in 2017 Technology has helped in checking unauthorised sale of shares ' Fakrogha, Foresight Securities Equities pricing: Favourable external factors support further rally Businesses, consumers divided over inflation, interest rate in 2018 Union Bank donates to VVF centre in Kano State Operators divided on proposed fragmentation of stock market Accion MfB disburses N17.5bn, to open 80 new branches Issues that shaped MfB sub sector in 2017 Liberia: Sentiments fuel Weah's ascent Bad news for Rohr Nigeria has a great squad ' Sigurdsson FIFA ranking: Rufai urges Super Eagles not to be distracted Davido, Olamide, KSA, Ayuba, others brace up as One Lagos Fiesta begins Music prodigy, Nengi Jaja, gets Wike's N40m scholarship When 2018 comes, let us thank God we survived Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
