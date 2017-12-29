CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Friday 29th December 2017 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 29, 2017 CHAN Eagles opponent gets new coach Russia 2018: Croatia lines up Brazil, Mexico friendlies for Eagles Government must support private efforts in property industry 'Fraser Suites Director Repeal FMBN Act now, stakeholders urge govt Lagos population rises above 24m 'Ambode How technology can help bridge housing gap Scarcity: Motorists dump fuel stations selling above N145 IMF scores Nigeria low on economy Motorists get free fuel as raid on hoarders continues Irate passengers disrupt Medview operations over delayed flight Bidders to pay $1.975bn for 3 IPPs 4 killed, 13 injured in suicide bomb attack in Borno 2019: Masari sacks Education commissioner Borno: Shettima presents N170bn budget proposal for 2018 Unpaid salaries: Alaafin wades in MOSOP, Saro-Wiwa group condemn occupation of Ogoniland by soldiers Osun lecturers strike over modulated salary Non-Yoruba in Ogun pledge support to Amosun govt Edo targets 55,000 youths for Agriprenuer programme in 2018 Ugwuanyi presents N98.56bn 2018 budget Senator Adeola apologises over fuel scarcity Re-Between trophies and profits Jerusalem not holy land for Muslims Reflections on role of fathers and husbands Beyond documentary on Buhari's humanity Kachikwu and Nigeria's oil sector politics A common-ground prayer at Christmas New Year, better deals for Nigerians For a better new year Playing football on killer artificial turfs Stop the lingering fuel crisis Best songs, films of 2017 Here comes Celebrity Housemates TV show WAPTV's Omonla partners Nutri-Milk, rewards viewers High demand for Jumanji at cinemas Day Executive Elite 007 Club celebrated 10th anniversary Slkay's new song, FABU, makes waves Little Drops of Happy 'll create awareness about depression Best songs, films of 2017 Fayose congratulates President-elect, rejects UN choice of Obasanjo as mediator Weah: From slum to Executive Mansion 2019: PDP can't stop Buhari 'Okechukwu Anambra Central: Obiora seeks court order to stop rerun election 2019:PDP not credible alternative to APC 'Fayemi APC: Why they want me out 'Oyegun Liberia Presidency: Weah weeps in victory APGA saved Igbo name 'Ubah George Weah wins Liberia's presidential election Trabzonspor, Freiburg join Shehu race 126 convicts freed after ministers, others pay their fines Motorbike accident: Anxiety over health of Buharis son Ex-footballer, George Weah, emerges Liberia President-elect Mimikos arrested commissioner accuses Akeredolu of witch-hunt Lagos Assembly probes demolition of 70-year-old mans houses Release database of arrests by security agencies, Falana tells AGF Aregbesola presents N173 .980bn budget to assembly Buhari meets suspended Rep, Jibrin, inside Aso Rock Two suicide bombers kill eight in Borno Sokoto Hisbah commission records 59 rape cases 257 more Nigerians return from Libya Amosun signs 2018 appropriation bill into law Adams visits Aregbesola, Afenifere, backs restructuring Communal clash: Aladja seeks Buharis intervention Alaafin stops workers plan to occupy Oyo Govt House MOSOP condemns alleged occupation of secretariat by soldiers, firm Abubakar presents N167bn budget to Bauchi Assembly Delta lost N11bn property to fire in 10 months Masari sacks education commissioner 2019: Commissioner wants performing govs returned unopposoed Lagos removes street gates over illegal closure LASG warns PLWD against lawlessness UPDATED: UN bars four North Korean ships from international ports Again, DPR dispenses petrol for free in Ogun Trump disappointed that China allows oil into North Korea Alabama Democrat officially declared winner in US Senate race Petrol scarcity: Time for radical reform Deduct N27bn from $2bn you owe us, marketers tell FG 'Senate panel summons Kachikwu, Baru, others PDP seeking power to resume stealing 'Fayemi Change takes time, Odigie-Oyegun tells Nigerians How to track your spending Anambra Central: Okonkwo wants INEC chair jailed for contempt Stranded Med-View passengers disrupt activities at Lagos airport Rivers, not a conquered territory, says Abe Isolo, Ejigbo communities decry blackout, estimated billing 42 firms bid for NNPC technology division's rehabilitation ICRC asks MDAs to come up with bankable concession projects NGO demands explanation from Adeosun on $5.5bn foreign loan Naira to remain steady amid slow holiday trading Fuel scarcity: Traders, others lament high transportation costs Global stock markets grow by $12.4tn in 2017 ' S&P Valorising irresponsibility The pain is temporary: A homily How corruption brought Nigeria to her knees at Christmas Directors, other professionals fail tests too Electricity racketeering and govts care-free attitude to unmetered distribution Christmas blues and a year of uncertainty Syndicate forges Cardinal Onaiyekans signature to obtain pilgrims visa 