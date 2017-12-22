CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Friday 22nd December 2017 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: December 22, 2017 Again, Nigeria drops in latest FIFA ranking NNPC attains 98% automation of crude sales operations Why we intervened in Adeosun, Gwarzo faceoff 'Dogara Emefiele reassures on 5% interest credit to farmers Hajj: Medview Airline boss urges NAHCON to give more slots to local carriers Mining industry's contribution to Federation account rises to N3.5bn 'Fayemi Fuel scarcity grounds Abuja, as Lagos stations go dry Customs generates N1.012tr in 2017 CSR: Green Energy offers free treatment, food to 2,000 community dwellers FG approves sale of 5 subsidiaries of NMC 2 die in Fulani, farmers' clash in Kebbi Marriage and unconditional love NAHCO truck hits, damages Air Peace aircraft in Lagos Zamfara: Senator tackles gov over REC nominee Between trophies and profits Senate stops $1bn Boko Haram fund The Okorocha reality show in Imo Some senior lawyers try to corrupt judges 'Buhari We'll stop brain drain in health sector'Buhari Unpaid salaries: Please bear with me, Aregbesola begs Osun workers Restructuring: Listen to agitators, Gowon urges FG How Olubadan's wife, Kudirat, died Before another dollar bazaar The essence of Nnamdi Kanu Appraising the Lagos Security Trust Fund model Colour, class, glamour Refineries and the plan for $1.8bn TAM Drug abuse worries Reps, want codeine, tramadol banned Olubadan loses wife, Ajimobi commiserates with monarch Police arrest seven naira hawkers in Anambra Taraba gov, Ishaku, proposes N96.5bn budget for 2018 Catalan separatists win absolute parliamentary majority Saraki to lead delegation to Gani Adams installation FEC okays copyright, maritime piracy bills Borno cancels holiday to mark Sambisas fall PDPll stop APCs misrule in Osun, says Omisore Yuletide: Ogun pays December salaries, 13th month bonus Amosun seeks homeowners support NAHCO truck damages Air Peace aircraft in Lagos Fuel scarcity persists, NNPC admits supply hitches Customs record highest revenue ever of N1tn I dont know why Innoson boss was arrested AGF Reps to probe petroleum products' diversion by marketers Lagos CAN re-elects Bamgbola, Akinadewo, others Farmers to pay 5% interest on loans ' Emefiele NCP approves mining corporation subsidiaries' sale FG earmarks N20bn for minerals exploration National budget and rail projects LCCI worries over NGO Bill's impact on private sector France urges Libya to act on UN peace plan Tips for increasing your financial literacy John Holt marks 120th anniversary with orphans, others SPAR Nigeria opens new outlet at Tejuosho Market Apple admits to slowing iPhones as batteries age NAHCO truck rams into Air Peace aircraft in Lagos Stop adjusting clocks twice a year, Lithuania tells EU Private university licences and policy vacuum Atiku 2019: Many are crossed, and many are tickled Surveillance cameras searching for Chibok girls NAF Alleged N69bn fraud: EFCC arrests finance chief of Goodluck Jonathans campaign Completion time of East-West road unknown FG $1bn Boko Haram fund: Militants write Buhari, threaten attacks Badoo kills man, son, sister-in-law, injures wife UN General Assembly rejects Trumps Jerusalem move Ambode seeks vision-driven workers Should public officials be tested for drugs PDP Reps celebrate colleague's defection to APC Yuletide: LASG opens dispatch centre to manage emergencies Group urges more support for IDPs Factional group: Buhari plans to be sole candidate in 2019, says PDP Senate defers $1bn BHaram fund debate, motions sponsor absent FG declares Dec 25, 26, Jan 1 public holidays JAMB warns service providers against defrauding UTME candidates IG warns policemen against associating with IPOB Magistrate bars journalists as police arraign MAPOLY students Auto crash claims 13 in Niger Thelma Okoro's advice for Nigerian youths Tony Okoroji restored as COSON chairman Lovebirds, Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim are OROS ambassadors Glamour, panache at BON Awards 2017 Midnight fire wipes out man, wife, 3 children in Plateau Why I joined Panoramic Records ' Tommy Rosiers Celebrating good times with Taittinger champagne Drama as another PDP Rep joins APC How APGA won Anambra guber -Odili PDP has obviously not learnt from past mistakes 'Damisa Nigerians'll give Buhari second chance 'Ex-Enugu Attorney General Kano APC chairman, Abbas, resigns, emerges commissioner-designate Anambra Central: We're studying judgment on Okonkwo 'INEC Don't talk like politician, Okorocha tells Anglican bishop 2019: Buhari wants to be sole candidate 'PDP Atiku: I'm still undecided about 2019 Secondus to FG:We are not intimidated by arrests Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
