Friday, 15 December 2017

CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Friday 15th December 2017

Published: December 15, 2017


·         Osinbajo, Gowon, Shonekan, others grace Villa Christmas Concert

·         Governors approve $1b oil cash to fight Boko Haram 

·         Mogajis warn 21 new obas for threatening Olubadan

·         Ajimobi presents N267b budget

·         EFCC to battle currency traffickers

·         Glo, Airtel, three others bid to take over 9mobile

·         I’m PDP’s valid candidate for Anambra Central, says Okonkwo

·         2019: No automatic ticket in Lagos APC, says Ajomale

·         Ajimobi presents N267 bn appropriation bill for 2018

·         Budget: Reps insist on Minister’s appearance

·         Go to school, I did after marriage – Aisha Buhari

·         Excess Crude Account: SERAP, CSOs flay NEC for $1bn approval to fight B’Haram

·         EFCC denies issuing warrant for Maina’s arrest

·         Putin, Trump discuss North Korea in phone call

·         Lawyer faults killing of Lagos fake kidnapper

·         Withdraw threat to Olubadan, Mogajis warn Ibadan kings

·         Guard burgles ex-boss’ office days after quitting work

·         Rice truck crashes into house, kills infant, others

·         ‘How I lured, raped, killed female corper’

·         Wasiu Ayinde mourns deceased daughter

·         Sea robbers, cult members kill two, injure policeman in Bayelsa

·         Court knocks Aregbesola, declares ‘State of Osun’ illegal

·         PDP needs South-West to succeed, says Dickson

·         Man arrested for flogging neighbour to death

 

·         INEC registers 21 more political parties

·         Anambra senatorial rerun: Umeh picks holes in court judgement

·         Bello’s probe of past Kogi govs shadow chasing — Idris

·         Youth, women must challenge political leaders — ADP

·         LP ready for APC in Ogun — National chair

