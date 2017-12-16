CKN Foundation Empowers 15 Widows In Lagos (See Pictures)

Published:

The third edition of the CKN FOUNDATION Widows Empowerment Programme was held in Lagos on Friday





Speaking at the occasion, the founder of the Non Governmental Organization, Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu, said the foundation was set up to assist indigent widows meet some of their basic needs.He also thanked all those far and wide that contributed the cash towards making the event a reality.





He encouraged them to see their plights as an act of God, urging them to make the best out of the situation they found themselves since it's God that gives and takes.Also speaking at the event, a Philanthropist Chief Vincent Okeke asked the recipient to make judicious use of the stipends given them especially during this Yuletide season.





He thanked the organizers of the event for their thoughtfulness and humanitarian gesture to the widows. In her own speech, an educationists Mrs Nelly Agwu encouraged the recipients not to see their plights as a death sentence but a turnaround in their lives asking them to hold on to God who is the husband of the widows. Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Mrs Toyin Amadi,wife of late former Entertainment Editor of Vanguard Newspaper,Ogbonna Amadi thanked the CKN FOUNDATION for their kind gesture towards the widows.





He prayed for the almighty God to continue to bless and empower the organizers. The highlight of the event was the distribution of cash incentives to this year's 15 beneficiaries. The Widows foundation commenced in 2015 with five beneficiaries. 10 widows were empowered in 2016.





See Photos of the event below:





