Christmas: Let Us Make Sacrifices For Others-Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged Christians to make necessary sacrifices for others as they celebrate this year's Christmas.In a message signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Enyinnaya Appolos, the Governor enjoined Christians to remember the less privileged in their midst and make sacrifices to ensure that they partake in the joy of the season."As we celebrate yet another glorious season of joy, let us remember the less privileged among us and make sacrifices by sharing what we have with them in the true spirit of Christmas", he said.The Governor reminded the people of the love of God that compelled Him to send his son, Jesus Christ, as the true symbol of love for all mankind and urged all Christians to use the holidays to show love to others as children of God.He wishes all Christians and Abians a merry Christmas.Enyinnaya AppolosChief Press Secretary to the Governor