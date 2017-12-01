Select Menu

» » Chibok Child Victim, Ahmadu, Returns From Dubai After Surgery (Photos)
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, December 05, 2017 / comment : 0


A child victim of Boko Haram insurgency Ali Ahmadu, who had traveled to Dubai after suffering a spinal cord injury, has returned to the country.
Ahmadu was injured in Chibok community in Borno state, when he was three years old. He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday afternoon.

The young boy was flown out of the country by Dickens Sanomi Foundation, which is headed by the Chairman of Taleveras Group, Igho Sanomi.
Ahmadu, on 17 September, 2017, underwent a spinal cord surgery at the Zulekha Hospital, Sharjah in Dubai.
The Foundation had collaborated with a Non-Governmental Organisation, the Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC).

