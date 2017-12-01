Nigeria's controversial entertainment icon Charly Boy says he is now ready ready to confront members of the National Assembly over raging issues of National interest.



Read what he posted



"I am Ready to hold the Line and get Nigerians to hold Senators and all people in leadership position accountable.



My fear is not death; I no send, My fear is not the bullet that can silence me; because we were all born to die. My real fear is the inability of the suffering docile Nigerian People to wake up from their mental slavery, It is the inability of the Nigerian people to fight for their rights; It is the Insanity of the evil demonic politicians who offer nothing to the average Nigerian but use them as Political pawns that I am afraid of. Our Mumu tire me."