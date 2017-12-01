Channels TV has won "Best Television of the Year" for the 12th time at the NMMA (Nigeria Media Merit Award) while New Telegraph Newspaper led by Mrs Funke Egbemode seen here has so far won 8 awards in different Print Media categories.Raypower FM led by Ambrose Olutayo Somide also won the Radio Station of the Year ,while Gimba Umar of Channels TV was adjudged the Best TV Presenter of the Year.

Punch Newspaper was also adjudged the Newspaper of the Year