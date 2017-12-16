Buhari Tasks African Countries On Good Neighborliness

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised the need for accountability and good neighbourliness in both the ECOWAS sub-region, and on the African continent. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Friday said that Buhari made this known at a meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





At the meeting, Buhari said good neighbourliness and relationship were important for security and economic development. “That was why I visited all our neighbours. Such relationship is crucial for security, and economic development, so that our youths can get jobs,” the president noted. On the situation in Libya, President Buhari reiterated that not every black man was a Nigerian, and it was, therefore, important to authenticate the origin of the people in distress, before they were evacuated.





On recharging of the Lake Chad, which he has been in the vanguard of across the world, the president submitted: “The earlier we get it done, the better, so that our youths don’t continue to dare the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea.” The AU Commission boss congratulated President Buhari for what he was doing for Nigeria, and for Africa.





“Your commitment is notable, and I seek your support for reforms that we intend to introduce in AU. Your guidance is vital. We need Africa to speak with one voice, and the voice of Nigeria is preponderant.”

Share This