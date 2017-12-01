President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017, into law. He also signed the Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017, and National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017. The bills had earlier been passed by the National Assembly.





Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday. The bills were signed on Tuesday.“The college to be sited in Enugu is to provide courses of instruction leading to the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates in dental technology, dental therapy and related courses,” Adesina said.



