Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Paris Summit (See Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday returned to Nigeria after attending the One Planet Summit in Paris, France. The president arrived Abuja yesterday evening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.



He was received by some state governors, including Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state

Buhari, on Monday, joined over 60 Heads of State and governments, as well as representatives of non-governmental and private organisations at the One Planet Summit in France.



The Nigerian leader had sought the international community’s support to help the country reduce the negative effects of the climate change.

Buhari also told the gathering that his government was actively promoting technologies and practices for reducing greenhouse gas emissions among others.

