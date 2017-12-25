Buhari Not Responsible For Kano APC Crisis - Presidency

Published:

Buhari

The Presidency has debunked claims that President Muhammadu Buhari was behind the removal of the ex-chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State Umar Haruna Doguwa. Presidential spokesman Malam Garba said this in a statement on Sunday in reaction to the allegations by the Concerned Members of the APC in Kano State.





According to him, his principal have never interfered in the internal affairs of the party.“Anybody who knows the President’s principles would not believe any allegations linking Buhari to interference in the election or removal of party leaders across the country,” he stated.





"In fact, it is an irony that President Buhari, who was accused in the past of not taking control of the National Assembly by imposing in the President of the Senate and Speaker, two critical institutions in the running of our democracy will now be accused of abandoning those principles to order the removal of the chairman of the Kano APC party chapter.





"I am 100 percent convinced that this group, which is being associated with the respected senator representing Kano, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso did not seek his permission or clear their script with him before they dragged the name of the President into this matter. Governor Kwankwaso knows President Buhari too well to reduce him to this level.





"This group is hereby advised to stop belittling the person and office of the President by dragging his name into their local party quarrels. It is unfair to attack President Buhari over an issue he knew nothing about.”

Share This