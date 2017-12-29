Buhari Inherited A Collapsed Nigeria From PDP – Oyegun

Published:

T he national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun says the party inherited a collapsed country. He also called on Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, adding that change takes time.





Odigie Oyegun spoke on Thursday in Benin at a reception where he was conferred with the Distinguished Political Leadership Award by the Benin National Congress. According to him, "Change is not bridges. Change is not electricity. Change is not roads. Change is my perception as to what is right and what is wrong, what needs to be done and being faithful in getting it done.





"For as long as we, Nigerians, have the wrong type of morality, the wrong type of ethics, not all the roads in this world will get us out of the economic morass we have plunged ourselves into.“Change takes time and consistency of application and the resolve not to go back to the bad old days.”





He said despite the rot inherited by the party, the country is gradually getting back on track.“We took over a totally collapsed country. The hope is that things have started to solidify. Things have started to concretise; the economy has started to grow,” the former Edo State governor stated.





"It is not a switch; it is something that will take time. But once we are there, this nation will never experience the type of recession we had in the past. Until Buhari, we were a laughing stock. Today, we are gaining respectability. So, it is important that we do not lose that momentum”

