



Some northern senators on Sunday evening met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown, Daura, Katsina state, Northwest Nigeria. Buhari travelled to Daura on Friday after his two-day working visit to Kano state, where he commissioned some projects.









It was gathered that Governor of Katsina state, Bello Masari, led the senators to the meeting. It was further learnt that the senators were in the state for a retreat. The retreat, according to reports, is scheduled to hold on Tuesday.









Senator Kabiru Gaya, after the meeting, told newsmen that they discussed issues tied to Nigeria’s unity and good governance.