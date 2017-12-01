Ex-Kaduna governor Balarabe Musa says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has nothing but hardship to offer Nigerians. The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party spoke at the 54th National Executive Committee of the party in Kaduna on Monday.





He said the party rode to power on lies and empty promises. According to him, the APC, since taking over power, had not done anything but increased hardship in the country. Musa said the economy had become comatose under the present government. He stated that unemployment has assumed critical proportions.





“As you are all aware, our nation today remains in a very sorry state despite all the lofty promises and flowery speeches made by the ruling government of All Progressive Congress, APC, at the inception of the administration in 2015,” he said.





“The economy remains comatose, and in some sectors, particularly in industry and commerce, it is even getting worse. Monetary and fiscal management has continued to lack coherence and consistency, or even predictability and strategic planning.





“Unemployment, particularly among the youths, who constitute the bulk of our population, has assumed critical proportions and is now, for all practical purposes, a national emergency.”





Continuing, he sad, “this APC administration, which rode to power on the back of false promises to this generation of hapless young men and women, seems to have no answers to this ticking time bomb beyond slogans such as N-Power.



