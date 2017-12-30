Buhari Congratulates Liberian President Elect, George Weah

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday warmly congratulated George Weah on his election as the next President of the Republic of Liberia. According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, Buhari also commended the Liberian people on the peaceful conduct of the historic presidential run-off election, stressing that “this is another plus on Africa’s democratic scoreboard.”



Buhari pledged Nigeria’s readiness to work with Liberia on issues of mutual interest at bilateral, regional and global levels for the benefit of citizens of both countries. He also commended outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, under whose 12-year watch Liberia had transformed from being a pariah state to a country doing remarkably well on many fronts.



President Buhari also noted that President Sirleaf deserves special commendation for the statesmanship she has shown in ensuring free and fair elections that will pave the way for a peaceful transfer of political power from one democratically elected leader to another for the first time in 73 years.



While wishing President-elect Weah and Liberians a peaceful transition, he reassured them of Nigeria’s determination to sustain the current cordial relationship with Liberia

