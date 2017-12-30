Buhari Appoints Dead People Into Boards Of Parastatal

Published:

Also on the list is late retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and elder statesman, Donald Ugbaja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a dead man as the Chairman of one of the newly reconstituted Boards of Federal Agencies.CKN News check revealed that Late Sir Francis Okpozo was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Press Council (NPC) in the list released by the Presidency last night.Senator Okpozo died in 2016 at the age of 81.Another dead person whose name appeared on President Muhammadu Buhari's latest board appointment is (Late) Magdalene Kumu, Member, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) from Taraba State.