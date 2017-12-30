Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen, 1,258 Members

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the constitution of the governing boards of federal agencies and parastatals. The President also appointed 209 chairmen and 1258 members fill the board positions. The development was communicated in a statement released by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).



It read: "Mr. President considered the approval for the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals. The constitution of the boards with the appointments, is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision.



While these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course.“The appointments take immediate effect and Honourable Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.”Buhari’s fresh appointments are the single largest he has made since he took office in 2015.



The organisations whose boards were constituted were National Boundary Commission (NBC), National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS), Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), National Planning Commission (NPC), National Commission for Refugees, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), National Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).



Also were, Federal Institute for Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Project Development Institute (PRODA), Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Abuja; Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT), Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR), National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA), National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Nigerian Leather Science Technology (NILEST), National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) and Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).



Others were Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria; Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA), National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Jos; Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG), National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), Itakpe; Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Nigeria Customs Service.

Share This