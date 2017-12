Published:

Share This

Report reaching CKN News has it that the EFCC has released the Managing Director of Innoson Group ,Mr Innocent Chukwuma .He was released on bail this evening,after his arrest yesterday over a deal involving GTbank...It was learnt that so much pressure has been brought on the graft agency based on a consolidated campaign on the Agency and the Bank across Social Media which CKN News learnt the powers that be were not finding funny. more Details Later